Senators vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (37-34-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-44-8), who have fallen in four in a row, on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS.
Senators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-180)
|Blue Jackets (+155)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have been favored on the moneyline 33 times this season, and have finished 21-12 in those games.
- Ottawa has gone 7-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).
- The Senators have a 64.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Ottawa and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 37 of 76 games this season.
Senators vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Senators Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|239 (19th)
|Goals
|198 (30th)
|246 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (31st)
|69 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (28th)
|49 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (23rd)
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Ottawa went over six times.
- The average amount of goals in the Senators' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Senators are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Senators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 239 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Senators have given up 246 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- They're ranked 21st in the league with a -7 goal differential .
