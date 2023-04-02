The Ottawa Senators (37-34-5) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-44-8), who have fallen in four in a row, on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS

ESPN+, BSOH, TSN5, and RDS Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-180) Blue Jackets (+155) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have been favored on the moneyline 33 times this season, and have finished 21-12 in those games.

Ottawa has gone 7-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter (70.0% win percentage).

The Senators have a 64.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Ottawa and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 37 of 76 games this season.

Senators vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 239 (19th) Goals 198 (30th) 246 (18th) Goals Allowed 299 (31st) 69 (2nd) Power Play Goals 37 (28th) 49 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (23rd)

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Ottawa went over six times.

The average amount of goals in the Senators' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Senators are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Senators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 239 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Senators have given up 246 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

They're ranked 21st in the league with a -7 goal differential .

