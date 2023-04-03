Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Hicks, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)
- Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
- Hicks picked up a hit in 41.7% of his games last season (55 of 132), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (18.9%).
- He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 6.1%), going deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hicks drove in a run in 18.9% of his 132 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He scored in 43 of 132 games last year (32.6%), including 11 multi-run games (8.3%).
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|66
|.164
|AVG
|.256
|.303
|OBP
|.358
|.230
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|24
|56/31
|K/BB
|53/34
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|72
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (48.6%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (36.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.9%)
|9 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Walker will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 12-5 record, had a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.195 WHIP.
