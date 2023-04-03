The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-1 with an RBI against the Giants.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 116th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 20th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo picked up a hit in 61.2% of his games last season (85 of 139), with at least two hits in 25 of those games (18.0%).

He homered in 32 games a year ago (out of 139 opportunities, 23.0%), going deep in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Rizzo drove in a run in 38.8% of his games last season (54 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

In 61 of 139 games last season (43.9%) he scored, and in 17 of those games (12.2%) he scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 58 .222 AVG .225 .358 OBP .328 .492 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 19 HR 13 45 RBI 30 58/42 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 63 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%) 12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)