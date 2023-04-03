The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-1 with an RBI against the Giants.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

  • Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 116th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 20th in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo picked up a hit in 61.2% of his games last season (85 of 139), with at least two hits in 25 of those games (18.0%).
  • He homered in 32 games a year ago (out of 139 opportunities, 23.0%), going deep in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Rizzo drove in a run in 38.8% of his games last season (54 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • In 61 of 139 games last season (43.9%) he scored, and in 17 of those games (12.2%) he scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 58
.222 AVG .225
.358 OBP .328
.492 SLG .465
30 XBH 24
19 HR 13
45 RBI 30
58/42 K/BB 43/22
3 SB 3
76 GP 63
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%)
12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he compiled a 12-5 record, had a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.195 WHIP.
