The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

  • LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
  • LeMahieu got a hit in 78 of 125 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 9.6% of his games last season (125 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 of 125 games last season (27.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 39.2% of his 125 games last season, he touched home plate (49 times). He had 22 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 65
.286 AVG .240
.393 OBP .326
.432 SLG .331
17 XBH 13
7 HR 5
24 RBI 22
30/35 K/BB 41/32
2 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 65
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%)
28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP, putting together a 12-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.