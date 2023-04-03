On Monday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

  • Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Stanton had a hit 63 times last year in 119 games (52.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton drove in a run in 40.3% of his games last season (48 of 119), with two or more RBIs in 21 of them (17.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 12 games.
  • He came around to score 43 times in 119 games (36.1%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (8.4%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.243 AVG .186
.315 OBP .289
.565 SLG .380
21 XBH 17
18 HR 13
47 RBI 31
60/20 K/BB 77/32
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 62
33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%)
26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%)
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP, putting together a 12-5 record.
