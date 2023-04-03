After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

  • Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Trevino had a hit 57 times last year in 122 games (46.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • In 10 of 122 games last year, he left the yard (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 26.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 122), Trevino plated a run. In nine of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He scored in 25.4% of his 122 games last season, with more than one run in 4.9% of those games (six).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 48
.269 AVG .226
.299 OBP .268
.431 SLG .345
12 XBH 12
7 HR 4
25 RBI 18
32/7 K/BB 30/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 58
31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%)
18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%)
6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%)
17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Walker starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • In 29 games last season he put together a 12-5 record and had a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP.
