After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

  • Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Donaldson got a hit in 58.9% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those contests.
  • He homered in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36 of 141 games last season (25.5%), Donaldson picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (10.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
  • In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least one run, and in eight (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 71
.202 AVG .233
.299 OBP .314
.313 SLG .419
15 XBH 28
4 HR 11
24 RBI 38
63/25 K/BB 85/30
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 76
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%)
8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%)
20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Walker starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP, compiling a 12-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.