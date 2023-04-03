Monday's game between the New York Yankees (2-1) and the Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) at Yankee Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-2 and heavily favors the Yankees to secure the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 3.

The Yankees will give the nod to Nestor Cortes Jr. versus the Phillies and Taijuan Walker.

Yankees vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 8, Phillies 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees were favorites in 148 games last season and won 92 (62.2%) of those contests.

New York had a record of 53-20, a 72.6% win rate, when it was favored by -175 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 807 total runs last season.

The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).

Yankees Schedule