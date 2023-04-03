Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (2-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies (0-2) at Yankee Stadium on Monday, April 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (+145). The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees entered a game as favorites 148 times last season and won 92, or 62.2%, of those games.

The Yankees had a record of 53-20, a 72.6% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied probability of a win by New York, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Yankees hit 136 homers at home last season (1.7 per game).

New York had a .439 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Phillies were victorious in 33, or 47.1%, of the 70 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Phillies came away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Philadelphia hit 98 homers on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Phillies averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 on the road.

Yankees vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

