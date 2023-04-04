Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

  • Judge collected 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Judge had a base hit in 112 of 166 games last year (67.5%), with multiple hits in 53 of those contests (31.9%).
  • He homered in 31.9% of his games last year (53 of 166), and 8.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Judge drove in a run in 70 of 166 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 34 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 21 games.
  • In 56.0% of his games last year (93 of 166), he scored at least one run, and in 40 (24.1%) he scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 76
.308 AVG .313
.431 OBP .449
.664 SLG .708
43 XBH 47
30 HR 32
60 RBI 71
86/62 K/BB 89/68
7 SB 9
Home Away
85 GP 81
55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%)
29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%)
26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%)
35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Strahm starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
