On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

  • Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Rizzo reached base via a hit in 85 of 139 games last season (61.2%), including multiple hits in 18.0% of those games (25 of them).
  • In 32 of 139 games last year, he left the yard (23.0%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Rizzo picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games last season (54 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He came around to score 61 times in 139 games (43.9%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 58
.222 AVG .225
.358 OBP .328
.492 SLG .465
30 XBH 24
19 HR 13
45 RBI 30
58/42 K/BB 43/22
3 SB 3
Home Away
76 GP 63
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%)
12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strahm will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 31-year-old lefty has pitched in relief one time this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.