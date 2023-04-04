How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three straight, the Montreal Canadiens welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Red Wings-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Canadiens
|Red Wings
|4-3 (F/OT) DET
|11/8/2022
|Red Wings
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/SO) MON
|10/14/2022
|Red Wings
|Canadiens
|3-0 DET
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have given up 282 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|77
|23
|38
|61
|48
|40
|47.4%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|63
|13
|20
|33
|38
|18
|59.3%
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings rank 19th in goals against, giving up 249 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
- The Red Wings' 223 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|75
|31
|45
|76
|42
|53
|54.6%
|David Perron
|76
|20
|30
|50
|30
|37
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|75
|20
|24
|44
|17
|12
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|76
|9
|33
|42
|42
|25
|48.8%
|Moritz Seider
|76
|5
|35
|40
|45
|23
|-
