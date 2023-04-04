Having lost three straight, the Montreal Canadiens welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings-Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Canadiens Red Wings 4-3 (F/OT) DET 11/8/2022 Red Wings Canadiens 3-2 (F/SO) MON 10/14/2022 Red Wings Canadiens 3-0 DET

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 282 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 77 23 38 61 48 40 47.4% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Mike Hoffman 63 13 20 33 38 18 59.3% Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 19th in goals against, giving up 249 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

The Red Wings' 223 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players