Fred VanVleet and his Toronto Raptors teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 128-108 win versus the Hornets, VanVleet totaled 20 points, 20 assists and three steals.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.7 23.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.7 Assists 8.5 7.2 8.5 PRA 34.5 31.1 35.3 PR 25.5 23.9 26.8 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.4



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 15.1% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 24.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

VanVleet's opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

Conceding 117.5 points per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26 assists per game.

The Hornets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 38 20 5 20 1 0 3 1/12/2023 34 11 5 8 1 0 2 1/10/2023 33 11 7 8 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.