On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

  • Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • In 63 of 119 games last season (52.9%) Stanton got at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (17.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He went yard in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.3% of his games a year ago (48 of 119), Stanton drove in a run. In 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 12 contests.
  • In 36.1% of his 119 games last season, he scored a run (43 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.4%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.243 AVG .186
.315 OBP .289
.565 SLG .380
21 XBH 17
18 HR 13
47 RBI 31
60/20 K/BB 77/32
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 62
33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%)
26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%)
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strahm gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
