The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Torres had a hit in 88 of 149 games last season, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.

Including the 149 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 21 of them (14.1%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torres picked up an RBI in 45 games last season out of 149 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

In 40.3% of his 149 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 67 .244 AVG .265 .309 OBP .312 .492 SLG .402 30 XBH 22 17 HR 7 44 RBI 32 71/24 K/BB 58/17 5 SB 5 Home Away 78 GP 71 46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%) 20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%) 31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%) 14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)