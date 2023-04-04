The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

  • Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Torres had a hit in 88 of 149 games last season, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • Including the 149 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 21 of them (14.1%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torres picked up an RBI in 45 games last season out of 149 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • In 40.3% of his 149 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.7%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 67
.244 AVG .265
.309 OBP .312
.492 SLG .402
30 XBH 22
17 HR 7
44 RBI 32
71/24 K/BB 58/17
5 SB 5
Home Away
78 GP 71
46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%)
20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%)
31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%)
14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strahm will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty has appeared in relief one time this season.
