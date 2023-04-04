The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.

In the last 10 games, the Senators have put up a record of 4-4-2. They have totaled 34 goals, while their opponents have scored 31. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (33.3% of opportunities).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)

Hurricanes (-260) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.2)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a record of 37-34-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime games.

Ottawa has earned 29 points (12-7-5) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

This season the Senators recorded only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Ottawa has earned nine points (4-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Senators have earned 71 points in their 47 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Ottawa has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 27 games and registered 33 points with a record of 15-9-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-17-2 (52 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 12-16-4 to register 28 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.14 19th 2nd 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 3rd 34.9 Shots 33.2 8th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 20th 20.5% Power Play % 24.4% 6th 2nd 84% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 10th

Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

