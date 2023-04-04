Senators vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.
In the last 10 games, the Senators have put up a record of 4-4-2. They have totaled 34 goals, while their opponents have scored 31. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (33.3% of opportunities).
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.2)
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators have a record of 37-34-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime games.
- Ottawa has earned 29 points (12-7-5) in its 24 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Senators recorded only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.
- Ottawa has earned nine points (4-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Senators have earned 71 points in their 47 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Ottawa has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 27 games and registered 33 points with a record of 15-9-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-17-2 (52 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 12-16-4 to register 28 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|16th
|3.21
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|19th
|2nd
|2.54
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|19th
|3rd
|34.9
|Shots
|33.2
|8th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|19th
|20th
|20.5%
|Power Play %
|24.4%
|6th
|2nd
|84%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.5%
|10th
Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
