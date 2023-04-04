Jakob Poeltl and his Toronto Raptors teammates will match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Poeltl tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his last game, which ended in a 128-108 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Poeltl's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.8 13.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.0 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.0 PRA 28.5 24.8 25.3 PR 25.5 22 23.3



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Hornets

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 117.5 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets concede 26 assists per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 30 16 9 3 0 4 1 10/19/2022 27 14 9 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.