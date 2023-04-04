Jose Trevino -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

  • Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Trevino had a base hit in 57 out of 122 games last season (46.7%), with multiple hits in 21 of them (17.2%).
  • He went yard in 8.2% of his games in 2022 (10 of 122), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Trevino picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his 122 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.4% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 25.4% of his 122 games last season, he scored a run (31 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 48
.269 AVG .226
.299 OBP .268
.431 SLG .345
12 XBH 12
7 HR 4
25 RBI 18
32/7 K/BB 30/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 58
31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%)
18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%)
6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%)
17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strahm will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.