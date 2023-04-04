Jose Trevino -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Matt Strahm TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Trevino had a base hit in 57 out of 122 games last season (46.7%), with multiple hits in 21 of them (17.2%).

He went yard in 8.2% of his games in 2022 (10 of 122), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his 122 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.4% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 25.4% of his 122 games last season, he scored a run (31 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.9%).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 48 .269 AVG .226 .299 OBP .268 .431 SLG .345 12 XBH 12 7 HR 4 25 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 58 31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%) 18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%) 6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%) 17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

