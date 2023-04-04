Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- Donaldson picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 141 games played (58.9%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (15.6%).
- Including the 141 games he played in last season, he went yard in 15 of them (10.6%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.5% of his games a year ago (36 of 141), Donaldson plated a run. In 15 of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He crossed the plate in 48 of 141 games last season (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (eight times).
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/30
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|76
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (61.8%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.4%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.5%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
