Pascal Siakam plus his Toronto Raptors teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 128-108 win versus the Hornets, Siakam tallied 36 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Siakam's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.3 23.5 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 9.0 Assists 5.5 6.0 6.2 PRA 38.5 38.1 38.7 PR 33.5 32.1 32.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Hornets

Siakam is responsible for taking 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Siakam's Raptors average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 117.5 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 46.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 26 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 38 36 7 7 2 0 2 1/12/2023 38 35 7 3 3 1 0 1/10/2023 36 28 8 7 2 0 0

