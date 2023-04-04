On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (39-39) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Hornets matchup.

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 21st in the league while giving up 111.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.3 points per game, with a -500 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.2 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 117.5 per contest (22nd in league).

The teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 229.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than the total for this contest.

Toronto has put together a 39-38-1 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 45 times.

Raptors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Pascal Siakam 24.5 -105 24.3 Fred VanVleet 21.5 -115 19.7 Scottie Barnes 17.5 -105 15.7 Jakob Poeltl 14.5 -130 12.8

Raptors and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +30000 +9000 +120 Hornets - - -

