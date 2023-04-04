The Toronto Raptors (39-39) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Raptors vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)

Hornets (+ 14.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Hornets (34-42-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, seven% less often than the Raptors (39-37-2) this season.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it more often (53.8% of the time) than Charlotte (43%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Raptors are 29-18, a better record than the Hornets have posted (18-45) as moneyline underdogs.

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto sports a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 111.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 21st with 113.1 points scored per contest.

The Raptors rank 22nd in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per contest.

The Raptors rank 24th in the NBA by draining 10.8 threes per contest, but they sport a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks third-worst in the league.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Toronto has taken 65% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's buckets) and 35% three-pointers (25.7%).

