Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (39-39) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN.
Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and TSN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Raptors vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 116 - Hornets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (223)
- The Hornets (34-42-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, seven% less often than the Raptors (39-37-2) this season.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it more often (53.8% of the time) than Charlotte (43%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Raptors are 29-18, a better record than the Hornets have posted (18-45) as moneyline underdogs.
Raptors Performance Insights
- Toronto sports a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 111.7 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 21st with 113.1 points scored per contest.
- The Raptors rank 22nd in the NBA with 23.9 dimes per contest.
- The Raptors rank 24th in the NBA by draining 10.8 threes per contest, but they sport a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Toronto has taken 65% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's buckets) and 35% three-pointers (25.7%).
