The Toronto Raptors (39-39) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -14.5 223.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

In 43 of 78 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points.

The average point total in Toronto's contests this year is 224.7, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Raptors' ATS record is 41-37-0 this season.

This season, Toronto has been favored 47 times and won 29, or 61.7%, of those games.

Toronto has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 43 55.1% 113.1 224.3 111.7 229.2 223.9 Hornets 50 63.3% 111.2 224.3 117.5 229.2 229.4

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Raptors have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-15-0) than it has in road games (16-22-0).

The Raptors put up 113.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.

Toronto has an 18-5 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when putting up more than 117.5 points.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 41-37 0-0 43-35 Hornets 37-42 1-0 34-45

Raptors vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Hornets 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 18-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 18-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-20 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 31-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 32-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-11

