Raptors vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (39-39) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-14.5
|223.5
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- In 43 of 78 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points.
- The average point total in Toronto's contests this year is 224.7, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raptors' ATS record is 41-37-0 this season.
- This season, Toronto has been favored 47 times and won 29, or 61.7%, of those games.
- Toronto has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Raptors.
Raptors vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|43
|55.1%
|113.1
|224.3
|111.7
|229.2
|223.9
|Hornets
|50
|63.3%
|111.2
|224.3
|117.5
|229.2
|229.4
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Raptors have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-15-0) than it has in road games (16-22-0).
- The Raptors put up 113.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
- Toronto has an 18-5 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when putting up more than 117.5 points.
Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|41-37
|0-0
|43-35
|Hornets
|37-42
|1-0
|34-45
Raptors vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Raptors
|Hornets
|113.1
|111.2
|21
|27
|18-5
|28-13
|18-5
|21-20
|111.7
|117.5
|5
|22
|31-9
|20-9
|32-8
|18-11
