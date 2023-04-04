The Toronto Raptors (39-39) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) as double-digit, 14.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and TSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -14.5 223.5

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 43 of 78 games this season, Toronto and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points.
  • The average point total in Toronto's contests this year is 224.7, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Raptors' ATS record is 41-37-0 this season.
  • This season, Toronto has been favored 47 times and won 29, or 61.7%, of those games.
  • Toronto has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 43 55.1% 113.1 224.3 111.7 229.2 223.9
Hornets 50 63.3% 111.2 224.3 117.5 229.2 229.4

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Raptors have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Toronto has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-15-0) than it has in road games (16-22-0).
  • The Raptors put up 113.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.
  • Toronto has an 18-5 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when putting up more than 117.5 points.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Raptors and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 41-37 0-0 43-35
Hornets 37-42 1-0 34-45

Raptors vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Hornets
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 111.2
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
18-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
18-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-20
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
31-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9
32-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-11

