The Toronto Raptors (39-39) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Raptors took down the Hornets 128-108 on Sunday. Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors with 36 points, while Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored 26 for the Hornets.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Will Barton SG Questionable Ankle 6.6 2.4 2.1 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6 OG Anunoby SF Questionable Ankle 17 5.1 1.9 Precious Achiuwa PF Questionable Illness 8.8 5.8 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Terry Rozier: Out (Foot), Gordon Hayward: Out (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Out (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle), Mark Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and TSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Raptors Season Insights

The 113.1 points per game the Raptors put up are only 4.4 fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.5).

Toronto is 18-5 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

On offense, the Raptors have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 117.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Toronto makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 33.6% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per outing its opponents make while shooting 37.6% from deep.

The Raptors rank 13th in the league by averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 15th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -15 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.