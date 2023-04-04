The Toronto Raptors (39-39) face the Charlotte Hornets (26-53) on April 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and TSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Raptors vs. Hornets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Toronto shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 21-9 overall.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.

The Raptors average 113.1 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets give up.

When Toronto puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 18-5.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are posting 114.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (111.8).

In home games, Toronto is surrendering 3.7 fewer points per game (109.9) than away from home (113.6).

When playing at home, the Raptors are sinking 0.2 fewer threes per game (10.7) than they are away from home (10.9). They sport an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.6%).

Raptors Injuries