Spectrum Center is where the Toronto Raptors (39-39) and Charlotte Hornets (26-53) will match up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Pascal Siakam and LaMelo Ball are players to watch for the Raptors and Hornets, respectively.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Raptors' Last Game

On Sunday, the Raptors beat the Hornets 128-108, led by Siakam with 36 points. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 36 7 7 2 0 2 OG Anunoby 23 7 1 0 0 5 Fred VanVleet 20 5 20 3 0 1

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is tops on his team in points per contest (24.3), and also puts up 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet paces his squad in assists per contest (7.2), and also averages 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes is putting up 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Jakob Poeltl leads his team in rebounds per contest (9.2), and also puts up 12.8 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is putting up 17 points, 1.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 23.5 9 6.2 0.7 0.2 1.1 Fred VanVleet 23.1 3.7 8.5 2.3 0.3 3.4 Jakob Poeltl 13.3 10 2 0.7 1.4 0 OG Anunoby 19.3 4.3 1.9 1.2 0.7 3.3 Scottie Barnes 12.8 4.5 4.3 1.5 0.3 0.1

