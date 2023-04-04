The Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) at home on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.

The Canadiens are 4-6-0 in the last 10 contests, scoring 34 total goals (six power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.1%). They have conceded 37 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Canadiens 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+105)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Computer Predicted Spread: Canadiens (-0.2)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have earned a record of 10-6-16 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 30-41-6.

Montreal has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games this season when the Canadiens finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).

Montreal has nine points (4-17-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 38 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (25-9-4).

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 11-13-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 12-9-0 (24 points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 55 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 22nd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.78 26th 21st 3.28 Goals Allowed 3.66 27th 28th 28.5 Shots 27.4 30th 11th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 17th 21.2% Power Play % 17.1% 28th 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 30th

Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX

ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

