Canadiens vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) at home on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX.
The Canadiens are 4-6-0 in the last 10 contests, scoring 34 total goals (six power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.1%). They have conceded 37 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Canadiens 4, Red Wings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Canadiens (-0.2)
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have earned a record of 10-6-16 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 30-41-6.
- Montreal has earned 28 points (12-7-4) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- In 12 games this season when the Canadiens finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-10-1).
- Montreal has nine points (4-17-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored more than two goals 38 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (25-9-4).
- This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 11-13-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 12-9-0 (24 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 55 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.
|Red Wings Rank
|Red Wings AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|22nd
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|2.78
|26th
|21st
|3.28
|Goals Allowed
|3.66
|27th
|28th
|28.5
|Shots
|27.4
|30th
|11th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|33.8
|29th
|17th
|21.2%
|Power Play %
|17.1%
|28th
|17th
|79%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.6%
|30th
Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
