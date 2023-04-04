Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Barnes posted 12 points and two steals in a 128-108 win against the Hornets.

In this article, we look at Barnes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.7 18.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.4 PRA 28.5 27.3 29.3 PR 24.5 22.5 23.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 13.7% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.4 per contest.

Barnes is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Raptors rank 25th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 117.5 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have allowed 46.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 20th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.0 assists per game.

The Hornets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Scottie Barnes vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 36 12 3 3 0 1 2 1/12/2023 34 21 7 9 0 2 0 1/10/2023 31 7 5 7 0 0 1

