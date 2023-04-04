How to Watch the Senators vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) will host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-6) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Senators' game against the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Senators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|Senators
|4-0 CAR
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have conceded 250 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Senators have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|73
|37
|47
|84
|58
|56
|41.7%
|Brady Tkachuk
|77
|34
|44
|78
|50
|29
|48.3%
|Claude Giroux
|77
|29
|42
|71
|31
|50
|58.1%
|Alex DeBrincat
|77
|26
|36
|62
|37
|44
|52.6%
|Drake Batherson
|77
|21
|37
|58
|37
|36
|35.1%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 193 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 244 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|76
|27
|41
|68
|62
|43
|45.6%
|Sebastian Aho
|69
|34
|31
|65
|58
|57
|51.7%
|Brent Burns
|76
|14
|41
|55
|48
|50
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|69
|12
|26
|38
|51
|29
|-
