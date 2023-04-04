The Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) will host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-6) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Senators' game against the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Senators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/24/2023 Hurricanes Senators 4-0 CAR

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have conceded 250 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the NHL.

The Senators have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Senators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 73 37 47 84 58 56 41.7% Brady Tkachuk 77 34 44 78 50 29 48.3% Claude Giroux 77 29 42 71 31 50 58.1% Alex DeBrincat 77 26 36 62 37 44 52.6% Drake Batherson 77 21 37 58 37 36 35.1%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 193 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 244 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players