The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6), losers of three straight road games, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-260) Senators (+220) 6.5

Senators Betting Insights

This season the Senators have won 14 of the 40 games, or 35.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Ottawa has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.

The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.

Ottawa has played 38 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 244 (18th) Goals 242 (19th) 193 (2nd) Goals Allowed 250 (20th) 48 (19th) Power Play Goals 69 (2nd) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (18th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Five of Ottawa's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Senators total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators have scored 242 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the league.

The Senators' 250 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -8.

