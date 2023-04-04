Senators vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (37-34-6), losers of three straight road games, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-260)
|Senators (+220)
|6.5
Senators Betting Insights
- This season the Senators have won 14 of the 40 games, or 35.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Ottawa has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Senators, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.
- Ottawa has played 38 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Senators vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|244 (18th)
|Goals
|242 (19th)
|193 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|250 (20th)
|48 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|69 (2nd)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (18th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Five of Ottawa's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Senators total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators have scored 242 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the league.
- The Senators' 250 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -8.
