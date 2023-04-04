How to Watch the Yankees vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. Matt Strahm will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Aaron Judge and company.
Yankees vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The New York Yankees averaged 1.6 home runs per game last season and hit an MLB-leading 254 home runs in total.
- Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage was fourth-best in MLB.
- New York drew at least five walks in 56 games last season, and it went 38-18 in those contests.
- Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.
- Last year the Yankees ranked fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- New York had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- New York pitched to a 3.31 ERA last season, which ranked third in baseball.
- The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Logan Webb
|4/1/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alex Cobb
|4/2/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Ross Stripling
|4/3/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Taijuan Walker
|4/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Matt Strahm
|4/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Aaron Nola
|4/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Dean Kremer
|4/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Cole Irvin
|4/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Bradish
|4/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Shane Bieber
