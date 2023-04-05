Aaron Judge -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

Judge had 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.

Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked first and he was first in slugging.

In 67.5% of his 166 games last season, Judge had a hit. He also had 53 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 53 of 166 games last year, he homered (31.9%). He went deep in 8.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Judge drove in a run in 42.2% of his 166 games last year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of them (34). He drove in three or more runs in 21 games.

In 56.0% of his games last season (93 of 166), he scored at least a run, and in 40 (24.1%) he scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 76 .308 AVG .313 .431 OBP .449 .664 SLG .708 43 XBH 47 30 HR 32 60 RBI 71 86/62 K/BB 89/68 7 SB 9 Home Away 85 GP 81 55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%) 29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%) 26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%) 35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)