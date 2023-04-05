Anthony Rizzo -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 116th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 20th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo had a hit 85 times last season in 139 games (61.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (18.0%).

He hit a home run in 23.0% of his games last year (32 of 139), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo drove in a run in 54 games last season out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

In 43.9% of his 139 games last season, he touched home plate (61 times). He had 17 games with multiple runs in 2022 (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 58 .222 AVG .225 .358 OBP .328 .492 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 19 HR 13 45 RBI 30 58/42 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 63 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%) 12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)