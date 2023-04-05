Anthony Rizzo -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

  • Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 116th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 20th in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo had a hit 85 times last season in 139 games (61.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (18.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 23.0% of his games last year (32 of 139), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo drove in a run in 54 games last season out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • In 43.9% of his 139 games last season, he touched home plate (61 times). He had 17 games with multiple runs in 2022 (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 58
.222 AVG .225
.358 OBP .328
.492 SLG .465
30 XBH 24
19 HR 13
45 RBI 30
58/42 K/BB 43/22
3 SB 3
Home Away
76 GP 63
48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%)
12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%)
29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Nola (0-0) starts for the Phillies, his second this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.