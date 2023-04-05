The Boston Celtics (54-25) are slightly favored (by 3 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Raptors vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Raptors 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3)

Celtics (- 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Celtics have had more success against the spread than the Raptors this season, tallying an ATS record of 41-35-3, as opposed to the 40-37-2 record of the Raps.

As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 10-5 against the spread compared to the 29-31-2 ATS record Boston racks up as a 3-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the point total in 53.2% of its games this season (42 of 79), the same percentage as Toronto and its opponents (42 of 79).

The Celtics have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-21) this season while the Raptors have a .323 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-21).

Raptors Performance Insights

Offensively, Toronto is the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA (113.1 points per game). Defensively, it is fifth-best (111.5 points allowed per game).

With 23.9 assists per game, the Raptors are 22nd in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Raptors are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.8%.

Toronto takes 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.2% of its makes coming from there.

