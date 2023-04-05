Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)
- Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Torres got a hit in 88 of 149 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games last season (149 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Torres drove in a run in 45 of 149 games last season (30.2%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 40.3% of his 149 games last year, with more than one run in 8.7% of those games (13).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.244
|AVG
|.265
|.309
|OBP
|.312
|.492
|SLG
|.402
|30
|XBH
|22
|17
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|32
|71/24
|K/BB
|58/17
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|46 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (59.2%)
|20 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (32.4%)
|31 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (40.8%)
|14 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.9%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (26.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Phillies will look to Nola (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
