After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

  • Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Donaldson got a hit in 58.9% of his 141 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.6% of those contests.
  • He homered in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donaldson drove in a run in 36 of 141 games last season (25.5%), including 15 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.6%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 48 times in 141 games (34.0%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 71
.202 AVG .233
.299 OBP .314
.313 SLG .419
15 XBH 28
4 HR 11
24 RBI 38
63/25 K/BB 85/30
0 SB 2
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Nola (0-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
