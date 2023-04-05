On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (54-25) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-39). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +506 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 118.1 points per game to rank third in the league and are allowing 111.7 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Raptors outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 22nd in league, and allowing 111.5 per outing, fifth in NBA) and have a +128 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 231.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 223.2 points per game combined, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 42-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Toronto has compiled a 40-38-1 ATS record so far this season.

Raptors and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +25000 +9000 +135 Celtics +320 +160 -

