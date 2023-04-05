Raptors vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (54-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) after winning four straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|-
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- In the Raptors' 79 games with a set total, 43 have hit the over (54.4%).
- Toronto's ATS record is 42-37-0 this year.
- The Raptors have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.
- Toronto has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Toronto has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Raptors vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|118.1
|231.2
|111.7
|223.2
|228.0
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|113.1
|231.2
|111.5
|223.2
|223.9
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- Toronto has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have hit the over five times.
- Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (25-15-0). On the road, it is .436 (17-22-0).
- The Raptors put up an average of 113.1 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Toronto is 30-16 against the spread and 32-14 overall.
Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|42-37
|23-26
|42-37
|Raptors
|42-37
|4-2
|43-36
Raptors vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Raptors
|118.1
|113.1
|3
|22
|35-19
|30-16
|44-10
|32-14
|111.7
|111.5
|6
|5
|31-13
|39-22
|36-8
|38-23
