The Boston Celtics (54-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) after winning four straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 -

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

In the Raptors' 79 games with a set total, 43 have hit the over (54.4%).

Toronto's ATS record is 42-37-0 this year.

The Raptors have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

Toronto has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Toronto has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Raptors vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 118.1 231.2 111.7 223.2 228.0 Raptors 0 0% 113.1 231.2 111.5 223.2 223.9

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

Toronto has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have hit the over five times.

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (25-15-0). On the road, it is .436 (17-22-0).

The Raptors put up an average of 113.1 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Toronto is 30-16 against the spread and 32-14 overall.

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 42-37 23-26 42-37 Raptors 42-37 4-2 43-36

Raptors vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Raptors 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 35-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 44-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-14 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 31-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-22 36-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

