The Boston Celtics (54-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) after winning four straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • In the Raptors' 79 games with a set total, 43 have hit the over (54.4%).
  • Toronto's ATS record is 42-37-0 this year.
  • The Raptors have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.
  • Toronto has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Toronto has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Raptors vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 118.1 231.2 111.7 223.2 228.0
Raptors 0 0% 113.1 231.2 111.5 223.2 223.9

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • Toronto has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Raptors have hit the over five times.
  • Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (25-15-0). On the road, it is .436 (17-22-0).
  • The Raptors put up an average of 113.1 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.7 points, Toronto is 30-16 against the spread and 32-14 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 42-37 23-26 42-37
Raptors 42-37 4-2 43-36

Raptors vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Raptors
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
35-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-16
44-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-14
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
31-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-22
36-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.