Heading into a game against the Boston Celtics (54-25), the Toronto Raptors (40-39) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5 at TD Garden.

The Raptors are coming off of a 120-100 win against the Hornets in their most recent outing on Tuesday. In the Raptors' win, Pascal Siakam led the team with 22 points (adding 14 rebounds and four assists).

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0 Gary Trent Jr. SG Questionable Elbow 17.7 2.7 1.6

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: Questionable (Neck), Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Al Horford: Out (Back), Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Toronto is 32-14.

The Raptors are putting up 117.1 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 113.1.

Toronto connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.8% from deep (28th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.6%.

The Raptors' 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in the NBA, and the 111.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3 224

