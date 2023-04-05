The Boston Celtics (54-25) aim to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on April 5, 2023.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 23-10 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

The Raptors' 113.1 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Toronto is 32-14 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Raptors put up 114.2 points per game, 2.1 more than on the road (112.1). Defensively they give up 109.9 points per game at home, 3.3 less than on the road (113.2).

At home Toronto is conceding 109.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than it is away (113.2).

The Raptors collect 0.7 fewer assists per game at home (23.6) than away (24.3).

Raptors Injuries