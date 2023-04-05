When the Boston Celtics (54-25) and Toronto Raptors (40-39) play at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Fred VanVleet will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Raptors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Raptors topped the Hornets on Tuesday, 120-100. Siakam scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in four assists and 14 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 22 14 4 2 2 0 Chris Boucher 21 2 0 0 0 3 Will Barton 20 1 2 1 0 6

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is averaging a team-best 24.2 points per game. And he is delivering 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

VanVleet is the Raptors' top assist man (7.2 per game), and he delivers 19.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl is putting up a team-high 9.2 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.7 points and 2.8 assists, making 63.2% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league).

The Raptors get 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 24.5 9.6 6.2 0.8 0.4 1.1 Fred VanVleet 21.1 3.5 8.4 2.4 0.4 2.9 Jakob Poeltl 13.1 9.8 1.8 0.6 1.2 0 OG Anunoby 18.6 4.2 2.1 1.3 0.8 3 Scottie Barnes 11 4.1 4.1 1.5 0.3 0.1

