Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (3-2) and Philadelphia Phillies (1-4) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-0 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Yankees, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on April 5.

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola.

Yankees vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Yankees vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Phillies 0.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

Last season, the Yankees won 92 out of the 148 games, or 62.2%, in which they were favored.

New York had a record of 71-38, a 65.1% win rate, when it was favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The Yankees have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With 807 runs scored last year, New York ranked No. 2 in all of baseball.

The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule