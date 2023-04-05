Aaron Nola will try to shut down Aaron Judge and company when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The New York Yankees averaged 1.6 home runs per game last season and hit an MLB-best 254 home runs in total.

Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage was fourth-best in MLB.

New York went 38-18 in the 56 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Philadelphia scored 747 runs last season, which ranked seventh in MLB.

Last year the Yankees' .324 on-base percentage was fifth-best in the majors.

New York struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

New York's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.31 last year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (1-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his second start this season.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Gerrit Cole Logan Webb 4/1/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Alex Cobb 4/2/2023 Giants W 6-0 Home Jhony Brito Ross Stripling 4/3/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies - Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/6/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles - Away Domingo Germán Kyle Bradish 4/10/2023 Guardians - Away Gerrit Cole Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Hunter Gaddis

