How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (34-34-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC as the Capitals play the Canadiens.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Canadiens vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/31/2022
|Capitals
|Canadiens
|9-2 WAS
|10/15/2022
|Capitals
|Canadiens
|3-1 WAS
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens give up 3.7 goals per game (287 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 28 goals during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|78
|23
|38
|61
|48
|40
|47.2%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|64
|13
|20
|33
|38
|18
|59.3%
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals rank 14th in goals against, allowing 239 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Capitals rank 20th in the league with 238 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|71
|42
|31
|73
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|76
|19
|39
|58
|39
|40
|49.3%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|76
|12
|42
|54
|56
|41
|48%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
|Conor Sheary
|77
|15
|20
|35
|30
|40
|52.6%
