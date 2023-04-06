The Washington Capitals (34-34-9), losers of four games in a row, travel to face the Montreal Canadiens (30-42-6) -- who've also lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NBCS-DC as the Capitals play the Canadiens.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/31/2022 Capitals Canadiens 9-2 WAS 10/15/2022 Capitals Canadiens 3-1 WAS

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.7 goals per game (287 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 214 goals this season (2.7 per game), 26th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 78 23 38 61 48 40 47.2% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Mike Hoffman 64 13 20 33 38 18 59.3% Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 14th in goals against, allowing 239 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Capitals rank 20th in the league with 238 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players