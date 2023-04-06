The Florida Panthers (40-31-7, on a four-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7, losers of three straight). The contest on Thursday, April 6 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2.

The Senators' offense has scored 32 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 29 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (31.0%). They are 4-3-3 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Senators vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-240)

Panthers (-240) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-1.4)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators (37-34-7 overall) have posted a record of 8-7-15 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Ottawa has earned 30 points (12-7-6) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Senators registered only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Ottawa has 10 points (4-7-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Senators have earned 71 points in their 47 games with at least three goals scored.

Ottawa has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 34 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-17-2 (52 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 5th 3.49 Goals Scored 3.13 19th 23rd 3.33 Goals Allowed 3.24 20th 1st 36.9 Shots 33.1 8th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 10th 22.5% Power Play % 24.4% 6th 27th 74.8% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 10th

Senators vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

