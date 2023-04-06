Senators vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Florida Panthers (40-31-7, on a four-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7, losers of three straight). The contest on Thursday, April 6 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2.
The Senators' offense has scored 32 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 29 goals. They have recorded 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (31.0%). They are 4-3-3 over those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Senators vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Senators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-240)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-1.4)
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators (37-34-7 overall) have posted a record of 8-7-15 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Ottawa has earned 30 points (12-7-6) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Senators registered only one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.
- Ottawa has 10 points (4-7-2) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Senators have earned 71 points in their 47 games with at least three goals scored.
- Ottawa has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has recorded 34 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-17-2 (52 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|5th
|3.49
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|19th
|23rd
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.24
|20th
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|33.1
|8th
|22nd
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|19th
|10th
|22.5%
|Power Play %
|24.4%
|6th
|27th
|74.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.5%
|10th
Senators vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
