The Florida Panthers (40-31-7), winners of four games in a row, will host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 to see the match unfold as the Senators attempt to beat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Senators vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/27/2023 Senators Panthers 5-2 OTT 10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have allowed 253 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.

The Senators' 244 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Senators have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Tim Stützle 74 37 47 84 59 56 41.1% Brady Tkachuk 78 35 44 79 50 29 48.1% Claude Giroux 78 30 42 72 31 50 58.1% Alex DeBrincat 78 26 38 64 38 44 52.6% Drake Batherson 78 21 38 59 37 36 34.2%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.

The Panthers score the third-most goals in the NHL (272 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players