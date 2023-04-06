The Florida Panthers (40-31-7), winners of four games in a row, will host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 to see the match unfold as the Senators attempt to beat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Senators vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/27/2023 Senators Panthers 5-2 OTT
10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators have allowed 253 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
  • The Senators' 244 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Senators have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 74 37 47 84 59 56 41.1%
Brady Tkachuk 78 35 44 79 50 29 48.1%
Claude Giroux 78 30 42 72 31 50 58.1%
Alex DeBrincat 78 26 38 64 38 44 52.6%
Drake Batherson 78 21 38 59 37 36 34.2%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.
  • The Panthers score the third-most goals in the NHL (272 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 75 39 64 103 59 35 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 64 20 52 72 35 56 55%
Carter Verhaeghe 77 40 30 70 52 32 46.2%
Brandon Montour 76 14 53 67 46 31 -
Sam Reinhart 78 29 33 62 34 33 50.5%

