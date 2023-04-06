How to Watch the Senators vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (40-31-7), winners of four games in a row, will host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 to see the match unfold as the Senators attempt to beat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Senators vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/27/2023
|Senators
|Panthers
|5-2 OTT
|10/29/2022
|Panthers
|Senators
|5-3 FLA
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have allowed 253 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the league.
- The Senators' 244 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Senators have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|74
|37
|47
|84
|59
|56
|41.1%
|Brady Tkachuk
|78
|35
|44
|79
|50
|29
|48.1%
|Claude Giroux
|78
|30
|42
|72
|31
|50
|58.1%
|Alex DeBrincat
|78
|26
|38
|64
|38
|44
|52.6%
|Drake Batherson
|78
|21
|38
|59
|37
|36
|34.2%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in league action in goals against.
- The Panthers score the third-most goals in the NHL (272 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|75
|39
|64
|103
|59
|35
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|64
|20
|52
|72
|35
|56
|55%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|77
|40
|30
|70
|52
|32
|46.2%
|Brandon Montour
|76
|14
|53
|67
|46
|31
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|78
|29
|33
|62
|34
|33
|50.5%
