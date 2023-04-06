Two streaking squads face off when the Florida Panthers (40-31-7) host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7) at BB&T Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2. The Panthers have won four in a row, while the Senators are on a three-game losing streak.

Senators vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-240) Senators (+200) 7

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 14 (34.1%).

This season Ottawa has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Senators have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 38 of 78 games this season.

Senators vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 272 (3rd) Goals 244 (19th) 260 (23rd) Goals Allowed 253 (20th) 59 (7th) Power Play Goals 70 (2nd) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (18th)

Senators Advanced Stats

Ottawa has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.

The Senators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (244 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Senators have given up 3.2 goals per game, 253 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

