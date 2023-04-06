Senators vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two streaking squads face off when the Florida Panthers (40-31-7) host the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7) at BB&T Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2. The Panthers have won four in a row, while the Senators are on a three-game losing streak.
Senators vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-240)
|Senators (+200)
|7
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 14 (34.1%).
- This season Ottawa has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- The Senators have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 38 of 78 games this season.
Senators vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|272 (3rd)
|Goals
|244 (19th)
|260 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (20th)
|59 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|70 (2nd)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (18th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- Ottawa has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Senators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Senators and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked scoring offense (244 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Senators have given up 3.2 goals per game, 253 total, which ranks 20th among league teams.
- Their -9 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
