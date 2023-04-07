On Friday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

  • Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
  • Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • In eight of 132 games last year, he homered (6.1%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Hicks drove in a run in 25 of 132 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • In 32.6% of his games last year (43 of 132), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored more than once.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 66
.164 AVG .256
.303 OBP .358
.230 SLG .374
5 XBH 14
3 HR 5
16 RBI 24
56/31 K/BB 53/34
4 SB 6
60 GP 72
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%)
9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
  • Kremer (0-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
