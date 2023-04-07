On Friday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.

Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In eight of 132 games last year, he homered (6.1%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Hicks drove in a run in 25 of 132 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

In 32.6% of his games last year (43 of 132), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored more than once.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 66 .164 AVG .256 .303 OBP .358 .230 SLG .374 5 XBH 14 3 HR 5 16 RBI 24 56/31 K/BB 53/34 4 SB 6 Home Away 60 GP 72 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%) 9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

