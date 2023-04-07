After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.609) thanks to two extra-base hits.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Judge has gotten a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Judge has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of six games so far this year.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings