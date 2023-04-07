The Boston Celtics (55-25) are only 1-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Raptors vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Raptors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 1)

Celtics (- 1) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Celtics (42-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52.5% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Raptors (40-38-2) this year.

Toronto covers the spread when it is a 1-point underdog or more 51.6% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 1 or more (48.6%).

Toronto and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 52.5% of its games this season (42 of 80), the same percentage as Boston and its opponents (42 of 80).

The Celtics have a .712 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (52-21) this season, better than the .312 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (10-22).

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto is 23rd in the NBA in points scored (112.9 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.3).

At 23.9 assists per game, the Raptors are 23rd in the league.

The Raptors are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Toronto takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.3% of Toronto's baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.7% are 3-pointers.

